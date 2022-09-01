Shaquille Leonard’s revelation to his ankle injury should scare the NFL

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard may soon be back to 100%. This is something that, according to Leonard himself, has not experienced since his rookie season.

Shaquille Leonard returned to the practice field last week. During the offseason, Leonard had surgery to repair a nerve issue that was causing him pain. But now, Leonard is good to go.

Leonard has been dominant since entering the league in 2018. But he is yet to play an entire season. Injuries have impacted him in some way in each of his four seasons.

Colts general manager Chris Ballard recently spoke about Leonard’s injury history. Ballard stated that the linebacker has had discomfort dating back to the 2019 season.

On Thursday, Shaquille Leonard spoke to reporters. During this conversation, he took the moment to correct his general manager regarding his injury history.

According to ESPN’s Stephen Holder, Shaquille Leonard stated, “They said ’19? I would say ’18. If you think about 2018, Week 4 against Houston, I rolled an ankle and sat out Week 5 against the Patriots and came back against the Jets, and you notice I’ve had it taped up ever since. So, it’s been a minute since I’ve felt the way I feel now. It’s a good feeling but it’s still a process. I’m not saying I’m ready to go right now. I’m still trying to figure stuff out. But I am feeling better. So that’s the main thing.”

Leonard claims that he has felt discomfort in his ankle dating all the way back to his rookie season. Even with his ankle impacting him, he has still managed to be one of the best defenders in football.

Now as he is seemingly finally completely healthy, Shaquille Leonard looks to be even better this season. The three-time All-Pro could look to add even more to his resume this season.