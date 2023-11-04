Zaire Franklin has been a huge piece of the Colts defense this year, but his latest injury designation is not good news for Indianapolis

While the Indianapolis Colts aren't exactly winning games, they are certainly an entertaining team to watch thanks to some of the high-level players they have on their roster. Unfortunately, it looks like one of those top players in Zaire Franklin may end up missing the Colts Week 9 action with the Carolina Panthers due to a knee injury he has been dealing with as of late.

Franklin has emerged into one of the top middle linebackers in the NFL over the past year or so thanks to his pristine tackling abilities, and he has become a key piece of the Colts defense as a result. Franklin hasn't missed a game in his NFL career yet, but it seems like that streak is going to end on Sunday, as Franklin's status has been downgraded to doubtful ahead of Indy's contest with the Panthers.

Via Kevin Bowen:

“Colts have downgraded Zaire Franklin (knee) to doubtful. So he’s unlikely to play. Would be his first missed game in 6 NFL seasons.”

Who will replace Zaire Franklin for the Colts if he can't play?

Franklin has been the backbone of the Colts defense this year, so his absence would be a big loss for Indy in this game. Without him, Shaquille Leonard and E.J. Speed will have bigger roles cut out for themselves in this one, with Segun Olubi being the guy who will likely take Franklin's spot at middle linebacker in this one.

Considering how the Colts are rebuilding and already have a 3-5 record, losing another game to the Panthers wouldn't be the worst thing in the world. Given how Carolina only won their first game of the season in Week 8, though, Indianapolis should have a good shot to pick up a victory in this game. Barring a miracle, Franklin is going to miss this game, but the Colts might be able to pick up a victory anyways.