Week 6 features an important showdown in the AFC South universe. The two teams tied atop the divisional standings, the Jacksonville Jaguars and Indianapolis Colts, both sit at 3-2 entering this one. The teams have remarkably similar point differentials (the Jags are +3, the Colts are +5.) But it does feel like one of these teams is rounding into form, while the other will be in a fight to not let its season slip away.

The Colts have a reason to be optimistic, considering they put the offseason turmoil behind them and got star running back Jonathan Taylor back into the fold. Taylor had a lackluster debut to his 2023 season (six rushes for 18 yards in a win over the Tennessee Titans.) But he should return to his old self as the season progresses.

Unfortunately, Taylor will not be taking hands off from dynamic QB Anthony Richardson anytime soon. Richardson was placed on the IR this week due to a shoulder injury and the rookie is expected to miss somewhere between four and eight weeks as a result.

Meanwhile, the Jaguars have proven they can win outside of the United States, posting back-to-back wins in London over the Atlanta Falcons and Buffalo Bills. QB Trevor Lawrence and this young team carried elevated expectations into Year 2 under head coach Doug Pederson, and they look poised to take control of the division. Momentum is on their side, but who knows if Jacksonville was able to get it through customs.

It's time now for some bold predictions for this Colts-Jaguars matchup, so let's get into it.

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

3. Pittman breaks the 100-yard mark

The Jaguars do not sport a strong passing defense. Only five teams give up more yards through the air per game than Jacksonville (one of those teams is the Colts) and in two of their last three games, the Jags have allowed a receiver to hit the century mark. TE Jonnu Smith fell five yards short for the Atlanta Falcons in Week 4, while two Buffalo Bills players hit that mark last week.

WR Michael Pittman Jr. got close himself when these teams met back in Week 1. He finished the game with eight catches for 97 yards and a touchdown. Maybe Pittman will catch a jet-lagged Jags defender for the extra three yards this time around; we see him breaking 100 yards in this contest.

For our NFL trade predictions and insight on dark-horse Super Bowl contenders, listen below:

2. Taylor takes back RB1 duties

Last week, Jonathan Taylor made his season debut. But he was handily overshadowed by Zach Moss. Taylor rushed for just 18 yards on six carries. Moss got the call 23 times and ripped off 165 yards and two scores. Ride the hot hand, perhaps?

Unlikely. The Colts didn't just hand their star back a $42 million contract extension to play second fiddle to anyone. Moss is sure to still be involved in the offensive game plan, but this is Taylor's show. Especially with the Colts turning to backup QB Gardner Minshew, look for the offense to lean heavily on Taylor and ramp up his usage considerably from last week.

1. Colts fall to Jags, slide in AFC South standings

Trevor Lawrence has seen his career resurrected since Doug Pederson took over in Jacksonville. After a choppy start to the year, the Jags are starting to resemble the outfit that won a playoff game last season and pushed the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional round.

Indianapolis getting Taylor back is great, but the blow of losing Richardson for several weeks will be felt. Gardner Minshew is a very good backup quarterback, but he's a backup for a reason. Lawrence and Co. should be able to ride the momentum from their two-game winning streak overseas into a win on Sunday in Florida, seizing control of the division early in the season.