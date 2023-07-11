Like all other NFL teams, the Indianapolis Colts are gearing up for the 2023 NFL season. With training camp just around the corner, it's time to take a closer look at the team's roster. While the Colts have a talented group of players, there are a few who may be on the chopping block ahead of the season. Here we will look at three players who could be cut from the Colts' roster ahead of the NFL training camp.

Training Camp Priorities

We believe the Colts' success in 2023 will depend on whether their offensive line can improve to a respectable level. The team did not invest too much in the offensive line during free agency, so they will need to look for other options to upgrade the interior of the line to protect their quarterbacks and improve their running game.

Indianapolis also has a quarterback competition between Sam Ehlinger, Gardner Minshew, and Anthony Richardson. The coaching staff will need to develop a plan for the three quarterbacks during training camp to determine who will be the starting quarterback for the team in Week 1. Ehliner will likely be QB3, though. More on him later.

Overall, the Colts will need to focus on upgrading their offensive line and their quarterback competition to prepare for the upcoming season.

They do have a pretty intriguing roster with several areas of focus. For sure, the Colts will hope to make a deep playoff run in 2023. That said, now let's look at the possible cut candidates on the Colts' roster ahead of their NFL training camp.

1. Sam Ehlinger

Sam Ehlinger played in a couple of games last season but did not necessarily prove that he has a future at quarterback for the Colts. His QB rating last season was a measly 31.9. If Ehlinger does not perform well during training camp, he could potentially be cut. Last season, the Colts gave Sam Ehlinger a chance to be the franchise's future quarterback. Nick Foles took his place. Then he was given another opportunity, and he failed miserably. The former Texas great never appeared to be the type of guy who could live up to the promise.

The team added Minshew in free agency and Richardson at the top of the draft, and those two QBs are immediately higher on the depth chart. It's likely Ehlinger is facing an uphill battle to keep his roster spot, as he failed to gain the starting job and might not have a third season with the Colts.

2. Mo Alie-Cox

Mo Alie-Cox has been with Indianapolis since 2017 and was expected to emerge as the team's top tight end after Jack Doyle retired last offseason. However, the Colts added several young tight ends to the roster, and last season, both Kylen Granson and Jelani Woods had over 100 more receiving yards than Alie-Cox. Additionally, Andrew Ogletree was reportedly the best tight end during last year's training camp until he suffered a knee injury that sidelined him for his entire rookie season. With so many tight ends on the roster, it's unlikely the Colts will keep all of them.

That said, Alie-Cox will probably compete with Will Mallory and Pharaoh Brown for the fourth tight end spot. Reports suggest that the team could prioritize young players and clear cap space by cutting Alie-Cox. Take note as well that his play has severely declined, making him a potential candidate for a trade or cut.

3. Deon Jackson

We think Deon Jackson is one of the Colts candidates to be cut going into training camp. This could happen if the Colts prioritize other players or need to clear cap space. However, Jackson shined as the next man up with Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines out during the 2022 season. In addition, the Colts signed him to a one-year extension in December 2022, indicating that they see potential in him. That said, despite Jackson's size and quickness, it is unclear if he will make the Colts' roster.

Keep in mind that Taylor is back and healthy. In addition, Zack Moss remains on the roster, while Evan Hull was picked in the fifth round by the Colts. Indy will never maintain four running backs on the active roster. Jackson and Hull will most likely battle for the third RB job, and Jackson may get cut.

Looking Ahead

The Indianapolis Colts have a clean slate going into the 2023 NFL season. They will certainly need to focus on their strengths and weaknesses to succeed. Some of their strengths include their running back depth, their offensive line, and their quarterback competition. However, the team will need to work on their wide receiver depth, their tight end position, and their consistency on offense. The Colts also need to develop a plan for their quarterback competition during training camp. Overall, the Colts have a talented roster, but they will need to make some tough decisions to get under the salary cap and fill out their roster before training camp. If they can address their weaknesses and develop a solid plan for their quarterback competition, the Colts could potentially have a successful campaign in the 2023 NFL season.