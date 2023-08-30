After an eventful few days for the Indianapolis Colts, the team revealed its 2023 NFL roster on Tuesday.

Indianapolis made its fair share of roster cuts before it revealed its initial roster. Still, they kept plenty of talented options once the roster was completed. The defensive tackle duo of DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart both made the starting lineup of the Colts' 2023 depth chart. Defensive ends Kwity Paye and Samson Ebukam would join them.

Who is one sneaky roster cut survivor who could impact the Colts' roster in 2023?

Jaylon Jones

Jaylon Jones was selected with the 221st pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. He finished his final season at Texas A&M with 33 tackles, two pass deflections and one fumble recovery. The 6-foot-2 cornerback recorded three interceptions during his college career. He picked off two passes in 2021.

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher shared his thoughts on what Jones can bring to a team in April.

“Jaylon is another tough, smart, physical football player with good length as a defensive back and can play special teams as well,” Fisher said, via 247Sports Texas A&M Beat Writer Carter Karels. “He has proven he can play corner but could also figure in as a safety and be a versatile player in the defensive backfield.

“He is a conscientious player, not afraid to spend time in the playbook and film room to help him improve. The more versatility you have as a player in the NFL, the better your value.”

Jaylon Jones played in 101 total snaps for the Colts during the NFL preseason, according to Pro Football Focus. He played in 70 total snaps as a wide corner. He ended a preseason loss to the Chicago Bears with six tackles and one pass deflection.

Colts defensive coordinator Gus Bradley had high praise for Jones earlier this month.

“J.J., Jaylon's done a really good job,” Bradley said, via FanNation's Horseshoe Huddle. “He's had a couple days now where he's played really tight coverage and has made some plays. Yesterday he had a couple PBU's, one in the red zone, one out in the field.

“So, it's just that part of it where you see flashes, and then just to give them as many looks as they can see. Our offense does a good job with that.”

The Colts' defense finished the 2022 season with a total of 3,569 passing yards allowed, putting them in 12th place in the NFL, according to NFL.com. Their 25 passing touchdowns allowed put them on pace with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Las Vegas Raiders and Carolina Panthers. Indianapolis traded cornerback Stephon Gilmore to the Dallas Cowboys in March. Gilmore, a five-time Pro Bowler and an 11-year NFL veteran, played and started in 16 games for the Colts in 2022.

Cornerbacks Darrell Baker Jr., Dallis Flowers and Kenny Moore II took the three starting cornerback spots for Indianapolis on the team's depth chart. Jones and cornerback JuJu Brents took spots behind Baker and Flowers. Defensive backs Tony Brown and Chris Lammons placed behind Moore at the nickel cornerback. Moore, who earned a Pro Bowl selection in 2021, ended last season with 65 tackles and four pass deflections.

Jaylon Jones must continue to improve and be a reliable backup behind Flowers and Baker. If he can, he can make his case for being a more significant part of the team's defensive back rotation in 2023 and beyond.