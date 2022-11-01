Colts rumors: Indianapolis receiving trade interest on running back, and it’s not Jonathan Taylor

The Indianapolis Colts may be moving on from a running back before tomorrow’s trade deadline.

Over their first eight games of the season, the Colts have deployed several different running backs. Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines, Deon Jackson, and Phillip Linsday have all taken snaps out of the backfield this season.

Taylor, while dealing with an ankle injury, has been held back at times this season. He has rushed for 462 yards and just one touchdown on 107 carries this season. Past Taylor, the Colts have given Jackson, Hines, and Lindsay opportunities to leave their mark. With an abundance of talent at the position, the Colts could look to move on from one of these players.

Following the decision to name Sam Ehlinger as the starting quarterback over Matt Ryan, the Colts have seemingly moved on to the future. At 3-4-1, and playing in a strong AFC, their season is all but over. The front office may have their eyes now set on the future.

Headed towards a potential full-on rebuild, the Colts could look to add draft capital. And with several of the NFL’s top teams in the search of a proven player in the backfield, the Colts could be the perfect trade candidate.

Via ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter:

“Teams have reached out to the Colts to inquire about trading for RB/WR/PR Nyheim Hines, per sources.”

After going down with a concussion in his first start of the season, Hines has seemingly fallen down the Colts depth chart. In his place, Jackson has been a strong option. He has rushed for 100 yards and one touchdown, while also hauling in 14 receptions for 108 yards this season.

Hines himself has been severely underutilized on the ground within the Colts offense. He has recorded just 18 rushing attempts, totaling 36 yards on the ground. Through the air, he has still played a strong role, recording 25 receptions for 188 receiving yards.

In the past, Hines has played a much bigger role within the Colts offense. Throughout his career, he has recorded 1,725 receiving yards, 235 receptions, and seven touchdowns through the air. On the ground, he has added 1,205 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns.

Hines has also played a key role within the Colts special teams throughout his career. He has served as both the punt returner and kick returner at times. As a punt returner, he has appeared 73 total times, recording 862 yards and two touchdowns. He has been used less in the kick return game, recording just 13 returns, totaling 263 yards.

With how effective Hines has been in different areas of the game, a team looking for depth could easily incorporate him within their offense.

Several teams struck out in the Christian McCaffrey sweepstakes, and Hines could be a great option to turn to.

The Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Rams, and Buffalo Bills have all been linked with running backs leading up to the deadline. They all have a lack of depth in the position, and acquiring Hines would instantly elevate their groups.

At 25 years old, Hines would likely be acquired for a late-round pick. This is something that a team on the hunt for a Super Bowl would be willing to give up.

With Jackson emerging as a solid option behind Taylor, the Colts could finally decide to move on from Hines.