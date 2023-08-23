The third and final week of the 2023 NFL preseason is officially here which means there will be plenty of names fighting for a chance to be apart of the 53-team roster. Without further ado, the Indianapolis Colts will attempt to build off of their 24-17 win over the Bears as they take on the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night. It is time to take an exclusive look at our NFL odds series, where our Colts-Eagles prediction and pick will be revealed.

Coming into their third preseason game with an even 1-1 record, the majority of Colts starters won't be expected to play just like many other teams throughout the NFL, but it is hard to not be encouraged if you're an Indy fan after the team completed an epic comeback in the last 8:38 of the game in which they reeled off 17 unanswered points and got the win. Can Indianapolis finish the preseason with a winning record and use that positive momentum heading into the regular season?

Although ties are technically better to achieve than losses in the National Football League, it certainly doesn't feel all that better when it happens. In an 18-18 tie versus the Browns, there was still plenty of good to take away from the draw, the Eagles will use this Week 3 matchup to fine-tune any mistakes made before they open up the season against the New England Patriots on Sep. 10th. Do the Eagles have what it takes to treat their home fans with a win in their preseason finale?

Here are the Colts-Eagles Preseason NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Preseason Odds: Colts-Eagles Odds

Indianapolis Colts: -4.5 (-110)

Philadelphia Eagles: +4.5 (-110)

Over: 38.5 (-110)

Under: 38.5 (-115)

How to Watch Colts vs. Eagles

TV: PRIME Video

Stream: fuboTV, NFL+

Time: 8:00 ET/5:00 PT

Why The Colts Could Cover The Spread

Like previously mentioned, it will be a surprise if you recognize a majority of the players who will be seeing valuable playing time for the Colts on Thursday. Of course, any game its better than nothing at all especially when you consider that the Colts' franchise is certainly going through it at the moment with star running back Jonathan Taylor officially requesting a trade.

In order for the Colts to cover the spread and celebrate in Philly, Indy needs to find some sort of spark in the offensive backfield with Taylor's 2023 availability as a Colt in serious question. If there's one name that could take over and help the Colts cover in Week 3 of this preseason, look for Deon Jackson or even Jake Funk to make some plays to solidify their roster spot. Both haven't really stood out so far, but someone will need to in a running back room that is severely lacking depth.

It is unclear which starters will actually play in this one, but don't be alarmed if named starter and rookie Anthony Richardson takes a few snaps when it is all said and done. If a few starters do end up playing early, then Indianapolis could have a chance to jump out to a lead early which could be the difference in covering and not covering.

Why The Eagles Could Cover The Spread

Undoubtedly, the Eagles are known for their fierce depth that few teams around the league would be able to match up with on paper, and this could very well be on display against the Colts on Thursday. Clearly, Philadelphia won't be very enticed to play any of their starters that deserve rest after a “shorter” than usual offense after an appearance in the Super Bowl, so it will be up to their strong depth to get the job done on Thursday night.

Despite his preseason struggles, backup QB and Atlanta Falcons starter from a year ago Marcus Mariota is the clear-cut #2 quarterback on this roster and will most likely see a good chunk of playing time in this contest. At first glance, the former Oregon standout has only completed 57% of his passes and has yet to throw a touchdown through the air. Believe it or not, Mariota still has the athletic ability to run around and make plays with his feet to set up some big plays in the passing game, and the former 2014 first-round draft pick desperately needs a good outing to feel good about himself in a backup role heading into Week 1 of the regular season. Be on the lookout for Mariota to be a main reason why the Eagles could cover the spread.

Final Colts-Eagles Prediction & Pick

The third and final week of the NFL Preseason is almost as bland as being stuck in traffic or maybe even sitting in the waiting room at a DMV, but there is still money to be made here! At the end of the day, select the Eagles and their depth to be to strong for the Colts to overcome late.

Final Colts-Eagles Prediction & Pick: Eagles +4.5 (-110)