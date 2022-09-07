Colts’ X-factor for 2022 NFL season, and it’s not Jonathan Taylor

The Indianapolis Colts are looking to have a big season in 2022. They are coming off of a lackluster 2021. But the team has made several changes to be better this season.

Heading into last season, the Colts took a shot on quarterback Carson Wentz. In his lone season in Indianapolis, Wentz led the Colts to a 9-8 record. He threw for 3,563 yards, 27 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

Carson Wentz and the Colts finished the 2021 season just one win away from a trip to the postseason. A week 18 collapse against the Jacksonville Jaguars saw their playoff aspirations slip away. This led to them moving on from Wentz and instead bringing in a new QB1.

The Colts traded for longtime Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan. Now as Ryan heads into his 15th season in the NFL, he hopes to help lead this team to the postseason.

In preparation for the 2022 season, the Colts made improvements on both sides of the ball. The defense is headlined by Kwity Paye, Yannick Ngakoue, DeForest Buckner, and Stephon Gilmore.

The offense will rely heavily on one of the NFL’s young stars in running back Jonathan Taylor.

In just his second season in the NFL, Jonathan Taylor became one of the NFL’s premier players. He heads into the new season as the reigning rushing champion.

During the 2021 season, Jonathan Taylor rushed for a league-leading 1,811 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns. He finished the season with 2,171 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns.

Along with Jonathan Taylor’s success, the Colts have begun to put together a reliable wide receiving group. They added a potential star through the draft in Alec Pierce. During his time in college, Pierce recorded 106 receptions, 1,851 receiving yards, and 13 touchdowns.

The Colts’ wide receiving room will also be getting back Parris Campbell. During his time in college, he was among the most explosive pass catches in the nation. But throughout his three NFL seasons, he has struggled to stay on the field. But now that he looks to be fully healthy, a strong season from him could be in order.

The Colts have also identified a clear-cut wide receiver one.

Michael Pittman has made drastic improvements throughout his first two seasons. During the 2021 season, he doubled nearly every stat from his rookie season. And now Pittman could leap into stardom. If all goes to plan, he could prove to be the X-factor for this offense.

Colts X-factor: Michael Pittman

WR, Michael Pittman

The Colts’ 2020 draft class could prove to be one of their best in team history. With the 34th overall pick, the team added Michael Pittman out of USC. They then turned around and added Jonathan Taylor with the 41st pick. Now both of these players look to be the foundational pieces of this offense for the foreseeable future.

Before joining the Colts, Michael Pittman was dominant at USC. He finished his collegiate career with 171 receptions for 2,519 receiving yards, and 19 receiving touchdowns. He now seems to be ready to make a similar impact in the NFL.

During his rookie season, Michael Pittman showed flashes of potential. He recorded 40 receptions for 503 receiving yards and one touchdown.

In year two, Pittman reached a new level. He recorded 88 receptions for 1,082 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

Now as he enters his third season, he looks to be even better. And with a stronger season, this offense could reach elite territory.

This Indianapolis Colts unit will continue to have Jonathan Taylor as their focal point. He is a 23-year-old running back who is fresh off of a 2,000-yard campaign.

With the offensive line that the Colts have constructed, Taylor is in line for another massive season. But defenses have now had an entire offseason to prepare for the young running back.

An explosive year from Michael Pittman could help alleviate some of the burdens that Taylor may face. And it could also help open the offense as a whole.

By taking the step into elite territory, defenses will be forced to key in on Michael Pittman. This will in turn take their eyes off of Taylor.

By having a prolific rusher, alongside an elite pass catcher, the offense could become a force. Matt Ryan is one of the greatest quarterbacks that has ever played the game. He has been able to dismantle defenses for over a decade. With him leading this group and having Michael Pittman and Jonathan Talyor by his side, this offense could be a force.