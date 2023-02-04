The Pokemon Company has been working on Pokemon UNITE for quite a while now and it continues to expand its roster with more Pokemon being plugged into the game. With the upcoming Pokemon Day 2023 this month, we are expecting more Pokemon to be introduced into the game but for now, Comfey is now officially available to play in Pokemon UNITE!

New Pokemon License to play in Pokemon UNITE

Comfey has finally made its way to the main game of Pokemon UNITE. Comfey is a ranged supporter Pokemon with a Novice skill difficulty. It provides a lot of healing advantages while being able to deal damage here and there along the way. If you’re curious as to what potential there is if you want to play Comfey we’ve listed all the details about Comfey’s moveset below:

Synthesis

Move Type: Recovery

Damage Type: Status

Cooldown: 5secs

Description:

When the user is not attached to an ally Pokemon, it attaches itself to the designated ally Pokemon and grants it a shield. When the user is attached to an ally Pokemon, it restores that ally Pokemon’s HP. The more flowers that are consumed, the more HP that is restored. If the user releases, it will stop being attached and move in the designated direction.

Floral Healing

Move Type: Recovery

Damage Type: Status

Cooldown: 5secs

Description:

When the user is not attached to an ally Pokemon, it attaches itself to the designated ally Pokemon and grants it a shield. When the user is attached to an ally Pokemon, it restores that ally Pokemon’s HP. The more flowers that are consumed, the more HP that is restored. Any HP restored in excess of the ally Pokemon’s maximum is converted into a shield. If the user releases, it will stop being attached and move in the designated direction. Upgrade: Also increases the movement speed of the ally Pokemon attached to for a short time.

Sweet Kiss

Move Type: Hindrance

Damage Type: Status

Cooldown: 8secs

Description:

When the user is not attached to an ally Pokemon, it attaches itself to the designated ally Pokemon and grants it a shield. When the user is attached to an ally Pokemon, it charges power before making opposing Pokemon in the area of effect infatuated. Infatuated Pokemon approach the user against their will. The longer power is charged, the larger the area of effect; and the more flowers that are consumed, the longer Pokemon are infatuated. If the user releases, it will stop being attached and move in the designated direction. Upgrade: Also increases the movement speed of the ally Pokemon attached to while the user is charging.

Vine Whip

Move Type: Ranged

Damage Type: Special

Cooldown: 9secs

Total Damage: 493 / 634

Description:

Has the user strike out with whiplike vines in front of itself, dealing damage to opposing Pokemon in the area of effect and decreasing their movement speed for a short time.

Magical Leaf

Move Type: Area

Damage Type: Special

Cooldown: 10secs

Total Damage: 1890 (126 x 15) / 4760 (238 x 20)

Description:

Has the user launch three curious, scattering leaves each second for a set amount of time. The leaves target opposing Pokemon in the area of effect and deal damage when they hit. These leaves can deal damage opposing Pokemon hiding in tall grass. If the same opposing Pokemon is damaged six times by these leaves, that Pokemon will be left unable to act. If this move is used when the user is attached to an ally Pokemon, its area of effect is increased. Upgrade: Increases the number of leaves launched each second to four.

Grass Knot

Move Type: Hindrance

Damage Type: Special

Cooldown: 8secs

Total Damage: 600 / 1057

Description:

Has the user unleash vines in the designated direction, dealing damage to opposing Pokemon it hits and leaving them unable to move. This move can hit up to two opposing Pokemon. If it hits two opposing Pokemon, it pulls the second to the first’s location and deals additional damage to both. Upgrade: Increases this move’s area of effect.

Flowery Fields (Unite Move)

Move Type: Recovery

Damage Type: Status

Cooldown: 111secs

Description:

Has the user create a large area of tall grass around itself. Pokemon in this tall grass cannot be seen, just as with other tall grass on the map. If ally Pokemon enter this grass, they will continually recover HP as long as they’re in it. The user gains special flowers from this tall grass. Consuming these special flowers boosts Floral Healing and Sweet Kiss. After using Flowery Fields Forever, the Pokemon gains the following buff(s) for a few seconds: Shield granted. Movement speed increased for a short time.

Best way to play Comfey

Skills:

Floral Healing

Magical Leaf

There is no other way to play the new Pokemon in Pokemon UNITE than to play the Healer Build Comfey. This build is a well-balanced support build that focuses on healing allies with the help of Floral Healing and dealing damage with Magical Leaf but can be substituted with Grass Knot as it disables enemies. Comfey can attach to any melee or ranged Pokemon for the build but has proven more effective when attached to Attackers or All-Rounders.

Held Items:

Exp. Share

Wise Glasses (Substitute with either Sp. Atk. Specs or Choice Specs)

Buddy Barrier

Next, let’s talk about Held Items – Exp. Share is Comfey’s core support item that provides more EXP to its lane partner giving them more advantage during the early stages of the game. You can also go for Wise Glasses which gives a decent boost to Comfey’s Floral Healing’s HP recovery and Magical Leaf’s damage. You may also opt to go for Sp. Atk. Specs or Choice Specs to increase damage output. Buddy Barrier is also a good choice as it provides a large HP boost and acts as a team fight tool when Comfey uses Flowery Fields.

Battle Item:

Slow Smoke

Eject Button

The perfect Battle Item is Slow Smoke as it provides offensive and defensive opportunities for the team. Slow Smoke can slow down enemies during a team fight as you initiate with Floral Healings and then cast Flowery Fields for healing, provision of a shield, and increased movement speed. While it provides an offensive advantage, you can also use it defensively to escape being chased down by opponents. If opponents keep getting you, of course, you can still opt to go for Eject Button that you can use to come in or out of battle every now and then.

Boost Emblem:

6pcs Green Emblem

7pcs Black Emblems

Lastly, Comfey’s Boost Emblems should be made up of 6 Green Emblems to maximize the damage output of Magical Leaf and Floral Healing’s HP recovery. Also, utilize 7 Black Emblems for better cooldown reduction. Equip at least 3 emblems that are both green to black that improve Sp. Atk. to further improve the moveset’s effectiveness.

Comfey is now available to play in Pokemon UNITE for 575 Aeos Gems but will be available for Coin Purchase by February 9, 2023. Be the best support that your team needs when they are either in a pinch or even when you are at an advantage. Provide both healing and damage to your opponents with Comfey and be sure to enjoy the game as much as you can. After all, the game needs teamwork to beat the game and be able to score goals against your opponents. Make sure to check from time to time for more on the latest updates, news, and events on anything and everything about Pokemon like this quick Comfey guide on Pokemon UNITE here on ClutchPoints Gaming! Best of luck, Trainers!