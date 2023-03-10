The Washington Commanders should make a bold move in their quarterback decisions. As such, they target Anthony Richardson, the quarterback for the Florida Gators. Richardson has recently shown outstanding performance in tests, breaking NFL Scouting Combine QB records. It may be a risk, but the Commanders should still take the risk in pursuing him. Here we’ll look at why Anthony Richardson is the perfect fit for the Washington Commanders roster in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Commanders have a strong defensive unit, led by an exceptional defensive line. That said, their offense still needs a franchise quarterback. Keep in mind that the Commanders also have a skilled group of wide receivers and running backs, along with a top offensive coordinator in Bieniemy. If they can find the right quarterback, the Commanders will be an exciting team to watch. Recently, Commanders head coach Ron Rivera declared that although Sam Howell is the QB1 for now, it doesn’t necessarily mean that he will be the starter. Howell is currently Rivera’s top pick. However, if another player comes along who Rivera believes can be a starter, he would consider them too.

This is where Richardson comes in and possibly fills that role.

Those who followed Gators’ football in 2022 would have likely witnessed QB Anthony Richardson’s impressive performance in several games. Therefore, it wouldn’t come as a surprise to see Richardson scoring the highest among quarterbacks in the 40, vertical jump, and broad jump at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. In fact, Richardson is considered one of the most explosive athletes to have ever played as a quarterback.

Anthony Richardson just set a combine record for quarterbacks with a 40.5” vertical with this… pic.twitter.com/68muNURNwq — StaceyDales (@StaceyDales) March 4, 2023

Richardson is an excellent player with enormous potential. His abilities could surpass our expectations. This is especially since his combine metrics outperformed even Cam Newton’s in three categories.

It’s worth noting that Rivera previously coached Newton during his time with the Carolina Panthers. This means the comparison between Newton and Richardson is meaningful and relevant.

We have to remember, though, that Rivera is in the fourth year of a five-year contract. Take note also that his team’s performance has been average. In fact, under his tutelage, the Commanders have had just seven, seven, and eight wins in his first three seasons. If Rivera doesn’t produce a winning team in the upcoming 2023 season, the new team owner may decide to bring in a new head coach.

Circling back to Richardson, his draft stock has risen significantly this week. However, once people settle down and reevaluate his actual game footage from 2022, his stock may level out. If that’s the case, he could still be available when Washington makes the 16th pick.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Nevertheless, it’s expected that Rivera and the Commanders may choose to pass on Richardson. They could opt for a player who can better contribute to their team in other spots this 2023.

Still, the potential is tantalizing when it comes to Richardson. He might turn out to be one of the best quarterbacks in the league. Here’s the caveat, though — he’s a gamble.

The reason why Richardson is considered a gamble is that his exceptional athleticism doesn’t guarantee he will be a successful NFL quarterback. Also, his draft stock is based mostly on his athletic abilities. After the combine testing, he has the highest Relative Athletic Score (RAS) ever recorded for a quarterback. Again, he surpassed even Cam Newton.

However, look at the next 14 quarterbacks who rank below Richardson on the all-time RAS list. None of them, except Newton, has won a Super Bowl or taken their team to one. Four of them never played as starting quarterbacks in an NFL game. A couple even ended up playing in the Canadian Football League. As a group, they started 651 games and won about 45 percent of them. That would be equivalent to an 8-9 season record. And that’s the same as the Commanders with Heinicke and injured veterans during the Ron Rivera era.

All of a sudden, maybe it’s not as tantalizing? And then we can also talk about accuracy and processing speed. These are obviously crucial for quarterbacks in the NFL. It’s just not very clear right now if Richardson possesses these traits, which are essential for success. Recall that the Bills’ Josh Allen overcame accuracy issues in college. However, journeyman Mitch Trubisky did not. The same can be said of the Bears’ Justin Fields. He is also being watched to see if he can develop his passing skills to match his running ability.

As good as his combine scores were, Richardson may just end up like any of those guys… with the exception of Allen, of course.

In summary, Richardson’s exceptional athleticism doesn’t guarantee success as an NFL quarterback. Again his draft stock is based mostly on that. Success in the NFL requires accuracy, processing speed, and leadership skills. Nobody is sure if Richardson possesses those.

Then again, maybe Richardson ends up like Newton. Maybe he plays like an MVP and helps the Commanders reach the Super Bowl. Maybe that would not be the worst thing in the world. Perhaps that kind of uncertainty is, in fact, the perfect fit for a team like the Commanders. Richardson would be the perfect “uncertainty” for a team swimming in so much of it.