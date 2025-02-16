The Washington Commanders' 2024 rookie class was nothing short of spectacular, playing a major role in the team's turnaround from a 4-13 record to an impressive 12-5 season and an NFC Championship Game appearance. In his first draft as general manager, Adam Peters knocked it out of the park, bringing in key contributors on both sides of the ball.

At the forefront of this stellar class is Jayden Daniels, the No. 2 overall pick who delivered on every expectation—and then some. Daniels set rookie records with a 69.0% completion rate and 891 rushing yards, proving to be the franchise quarterback Washington had been searching for. His poise under pressure and ability to make plays with both his arm and legs were crucial in the Commanders’ playoff run.

However, the Commanders’ rookie success didn’t stop at quarterback. Second-round picks Jer’Zhan Newton and Mike Sainristil provided immediate impact. Newton, a defensive tackle, stepped into a bigger role following Jonathan Allen’s injury, flashing elite quickness and disruption in the trenches. While he’s still developing, he has all the tools to be a key piece of Washington’s defensive front. Meanwhile, Sainristil proved to be a draft steal, seamlessly transitioning from slot corner to the outside when injuries forced him into a starting role. The Michigan product finished the season with four interceptions, including two in Washington’s playoff upset over the Detroit Lions, showcasing his playmaking ability.

Another rookie who exceeded expectations was third-round offensive tackle Brandon Coleman, who started 12 games and solidified the left side of the offensive line. Protecting a young quarterback is critical, and Coleman’s performance was a big reason why Daniels was able to thrive. His development is a promising sign for Washington’s future in the trenches.

On offense, tight end Ben Sinnott didn’t see as much playing time as expected due to Zach Ertz’s resurgence, but he still flashed potential in limited opportunities. Similarly, Luke McCaffrey was considered a developmental prospect but contributed as a kick returner when called upon, adding value beyond his receiving skills.

Defensively, Jordan Magee and Javontae Jean-Baptiste carved out roles in Washington’s rotation, while Dominique Hampton spent the year adjusting to his move from safety to linebacker. Though he didn’t have an immediate impact, the team still believes in his potential as a special teams contributor and defensive depth piece moving forward.

With an elite rookie class setting the foundation, the Commanders’ future looks bright under Adam Peters. His first draft class not only delivered instant impact but also laid the groundwork for sustained success in Washington.