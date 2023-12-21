The Washington Commanders visit the New York Jets as we continue our NFL odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Washington Commanders (4-10) are on the road to take on the New York Jets (5-9). Below we will continue with our NFL odds series as we hand out a Commanders-Jets prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Washington has lost give games in a row, and they are officially eliminated from playoff contention. Sam Howell has been pretty good under center, though. He has passed for 3,568 yards and 19 touchdowns this season. He has also rushed for five. Defensively, the Commanders have 38 sacks, however, take away Montez Sweat and Chase Young, the Commanders have 26.5. Brian Robinson Jr, the lead back, is questionable for the game.

The Jets suffered a devastating loss early in the season after Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles tendon. As a result, the Jets have not been able to get much going on the year. To make matters even worse, Zach Wilson suffered a concussion in the loss to the Miami Dolphins, so the Jets are scrambling for a quarterback. The likely starter if Wilson does not play is Trevor Semian, but nothing has been set in stone yet.

Here are the Commanders-Jets NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Commanders-Jets Odds

Washington Commanders: +3 (-104)

New York Jets: -3 (-118)

Over: 37.5 (-105)

Under: 37.5 (-115)

How to Watch Commanders vs. Jets Week 15

Time: 1 PM ET/10 AM PT

TV: CBS

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial), NFL Sunday Ticket if out-of-market

Why The Commanders Could Cover The Spread

The Jets are going to be using a third-string quarterback if Wilson is out for this game. Their backup quarterbacks do not perform well. First, it was Tim Boyle who was bad, and now it is Semian. When Semian came into the game last week, he threw for just 110 yards and two interceptions. The Dolphins are a good team, but Semian did not show any promise in the game. If he is the one to be under center, the Commanders should be able to win this game and cover the spread.

The Jets are one of the worst-scoring teams in the NFL. At 14.4 points, the Jets are third-worst in the league. Washington needs to be able to keep the Jets down in this game and keep them from scoring. With New York on a backup to the backup at the quarterback position, this is very possible.

Why The Jets Could Cover The Spread

As mentioned, the Jets are not a good offense. They are constantly being held to a low amount of points and that is a big reason why they are eliminated from the playoffs. However, the Commanders give up an NFL-worst 30.2 points per game. To go along with that, Washington gives up the most yards per game. Part of that is the division they play in, but the numbers do not lie. The Jets should be able to score more than usual in this game.

The passing game is the stronger part of the Commander's offense. The Jets are a top-10 pass defense in the NFL, though. With Sauce Gardner, Jordan Whitehead, and D.J. Reed, the Jets have a solid secondary to build off. Howell has thrown a league-high 15 interceptions this season, so he turns the ball over a good amount. If the Jets can force him to do so a couple more times, they will cover the spread.

Final Commanders-Jets Prediction & Pick

Doing the research for this game, I was able to talk myself into the Jets being able to win. I think their defense is to strong and the Commanders will struggle. The Jets are three-point favorites in this game, as well. However, with their quarterback carousel, I am not sure they will win this game. I am going to take the Commanders to cover this spread.

Final Commanders-Jets Prediction & Pick: Commanders +3 (-104), Under 37.5 (-115)