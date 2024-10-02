After a blowout win against the Arizona Cardinals, the Washington Commanders potentially welcome back two key players from injuries ahead of Week 5. Backup quarterback Marcus Mariota is set to return to practice while running back Austin Ekeler is trending toward game readiness, according to team updates.

Marcus Mariota, who has been on injured reserve with a strained pectoral, is a significant figure in the Commanders' setup, not just for his potential on-field contributions but also for his role as a mentor to rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport tweeted that the team is opening the practice window for Mariota.

“The Commanders are opening the practice window for backup QB Marcus Mariota, sources say. A key voice for rookie Jayden Daniels despite being on Injured Reserve, Mariota now returns to practice,” Rapoport reported on X, formerly Twitter. This move offers the Commanders an experienced option behind the young Daniels.

Commanders get significant roster boost ahead of Week 5

On the other hand, the Commanders' running back situation might also see an uplift with Austin Ekeler, who has been dealing with a concussion.

“Commanders RB Austin Ekeler (concussion) trending toward playing in Week 5, per coach Dan Quinn,” stated a tweet from Around the NFL on X. Ekeler's return could provide a much-needed boost to the Commanders' backfield, offering dynamic playmaking ability that has been sorely missed.

The potential returns of Mariota and Ekeler come at a crucial time for the Commanders, who are looking to stabilize their season after a fantastic 3-1 start; a start no one expected. Mariota's experience and leadership are invaluable, especially as he has taken a proactive role in mentoring Daniels, who has shown flashes of brilliance but also the expected growing pains of a rookie. Mariota's ability to guide the offense, should he need to step in, adds a layer of security and depth for the team.

Ekeler's situation, meanwhile, emphasizes the rigorous concussion protocols the NFL has in place. His progression through the stages of the league's concussion protocol indicates that he has been meeting the required benchmarks to ensure his health and safety. His potential availability for Week 5 would not only enhance the Commanders' running game but also their passing game, as Ekeler is known for his versatility as a pass-catcher out of the backfield.

As the Commanders prepare for their next game, the integration of Mariota and Ekeler will be closely monitored. With the team at a pivotal juncture of their season, the return of these seasoned veterans could be just what is needed to spark a turnaround. As always, player health remains a priority, and the team's medical staff will have the final say in their game-day status based on the latest assessments.