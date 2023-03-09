Mitchell Rales, a co-founder of the Danaher Corporation and a Pittsburgh native, has joined the bid for the Washington Commanders with New Jersey Devils owner Josh Harris, ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter wrote in a Thursday tweet.

The Danaher Corporation, a Fortune 500 company that specializes in “developing leading-edge diagnostic tools,” according to its website, is Washington D.C.’s largest company, wrote Schefter. According to Forbes, the company made $30.3 billion in revenue and owned $83.4 billion in assets in 2022 while peaking at a share price of $302.35 within the last year.

Forbes lists Mitchell Rales’ net worth as $5.6 billion, a decrease from the $6.2 billion he was worth in 2021.

Along with owning a majority stake in the Devils, Josh Harris is a managing partner of the Philadelphia 76ers and a Premier League team Crystal Palace FC shareholder. He is also the co-founder of Apollo Global Management.

Rales and Harris will “partner” in the effort, though it remains to be seen whether Harris or Rales will be the controlling owner, NBC Sports’ Mike Florio wrote in a Thursday article.

Former Amazon President and CEO once set his sights on purchasing the Commanders. Though he was still in the running in late February, Commanders owner Dan Snyder still took his time to decide on the sale. Owners were becoming “concerned that Snyder may opt to keep the team,” per Front Office Sports senior reporter A.J. Perez.

The highest bid when the first round of bidding for the Commanders closed in December was $6.3 billion.

“The NFL Constitution and Bylaws mandate that 30 percent of the purchase price for a team must be liquid,” wrote Perez. “For example, if the team sells for $6 billion, the new owner must have $1.8 billion in cash when the sale is finalized. The rest can be financed, and/or co-owners can be added as part of an ownership group.”