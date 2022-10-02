Brian Robinson set for major Commanders move in astounding recovery from gunshot wounds

The injury to Brian Robinson shook every Washington Commanders fan to the core when the news broke out. The rookie running back suffered several injuries after getting shot multiple times. The injuries were thankfully not life-threatening, and Robinson did not suffer any serious damage that could affect his day-to-day life.

This terrifying story is thankfully getting an inspiring and heartwarming conclusion. The Commanders are set to activate Brian Robinson from the injured list, paving the way for his return. It’s a remarkable turnaround for the rookie running back, who will bring a different dimension to Washington’s offense immediately. (via Ian Rapoport)

The #Commanders are expected to clear and activate rookie RB Brian Robinson early this week, a remarkable recovery from two gunshot wounds. My story on what's next for the starting RB: https://t.co/2DanjtNPhB — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 2, 2022

It’s worth noting that while the Commanders are activating Brian Robinson, that doesn’t mean he’ll play immediately in Week 5. However, this move allows the running back to practice with the team again after his solo rehab. Medical officials will examine him again before Week 5 to determine if he’s ready to play.

Robinson was expected to be the starting running back for the Commanders this season. The rookie out of Alabama impressed fans during practice and training camp. He was supposed to supplant Antonio Gibson as the featured back for the roster, but unfortunately, he was the victim of an attempted robbery.

Still, it’s remarkable that Robinson has progressed this quickly from such a serious injury. Thankfully, the gunshots did not damage any crucial parts of his knee. The Commanders are expecting great things out of the rookie, but they’ll likely not be rushing him back to the field if he’s not 100%.