Brian Robinson takes critical step towards Commanders return after shooting

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson made some crucial steps toward making his return to action this week. After getting shot twice in the leg as the victim of a carjacking attempt in late August, Robinson was seen back on the practice field with his Commanders teammates for the first time since the incident, per Nicki Jhabvala.

Commanders RB Brian Robinson is on the field for the first time since his shooting. pic.twitter.com/z26MeIPk9v — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 21, 2022

Robinson had begun attending practices last week but was not participating in anything beyond individual drills. That changed this week when he was spotted on the field alongside his teammates. It’s important progress for the rookie running back who hopes to be able to return in early October.

After landing on the reserve/non-injury list ahead of the regular season, Robinson will be forced to miss the first four games of the regular season while he recovers from the terrifying incident. He will first be eligible to suit up for a game in Week 5. The Commanders are slated to play the Tennessee Titans at home on Oct. 9 in Week 5, so if Robinson keeps making shockingly swift progress, there’s a chance he’ll be ready to be activated at that point.

If not, his next chance to return would come in Week 6 against the Chicago Bears on a Thursday night game on Oct. 13, or in Week 7 on Oct. 23 when the Commanders host the Green Bay Packers.

Considering Brian Robinson was shot twice in the leg less than a month ago, he’s making a stunning recovery. For him to be participating in team drills is a significant step towards his return and should have Commanders fans feeling optimistic about seeing the rookie third-round pick making his NFL debut before long.