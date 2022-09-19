Carson Wentz and the Washington Commanders suffered a tough loss against the Detroit Lions in Week 2. After crawling out of the gate for the second straight game, the Commanders ended up rallying back to make things close, but couldn’t pull off the comeback like they did in Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Not only did the Commanders lose the game, but it looks like they lost their starting center in Chase Roullier too. Roullier made it all the way through the game, but ended up suffering a lower leg injury on the Commanders’ second-to-last offensive play. Roullier had to get carted off the field, and it seems like the injury may end up holding him out for the rest of the 2022 season:

Washington starting center Chase Roullier is in danger of missing the rest of the season due to significance of knee injury, per source. Surgery considered a viable option but second opinion coming. As @john_keim noted, short-term IR at minimum. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) September 19, 2022

This is a brutal blow for the Commanders and Roullier, who was playing in just his second game after missing more than half of the 2021 season. Roullier has become a very important piece of Washington’s offense, and he was a crucial part of the group that was tasked with keeping Wentz standing upright under center.

While nothing is certain yet, it looks like Roullier will at least be forced to spend some time on injured reserve, which is less than ideal. This likely means that Wes Martin will have to fill in at center for Roullier for however long he is going to be out. Whichever way you cut it, this is a huge loss for the Commanders, and it will be interesting to see whether or not they will be able to overcome Roullier’s absence on the offensive line.