Published November 21, 2022

By Matty Breisch · 2 min read

Washington Commanders fans, it’s official: Chase Young will be a member of the 53-man roster on Sunday versus the Atlanta Falcons. That’s right, after beginning the season on the PUP list and missing the first 11 weeks of the 2022 NFL season while still recovering from a 2021 torn ACL, Young has officially been activated, according to head coach Ron Rivera, and will be on the sideline against the Falcons.

Now granted, Rivera didn’t technically say whether or not Young would be active for the Falcons in Week 12, let alone what sort of role he would fill should that be the case; it is entirely possible Young could end up earning the first-ever non-start of his NFL career or be featured in the starting lineup but be stuck on a heavy pitch count heading into the consequential contest.

Will Young return to the field looking like his former self? Or will it take some time for the Ohio State product to get his game back to its former glory and look like the player who won the Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2020 and made it to the Pro Bowl right out of the gate? Either way, it’s encouraging to see the former first-overall pick return to the field for a game, as it’s been roughly a year since he took the field for the Football Team-now-Commanders, and that is simply too long to wait and see one of the better young rushers the NFL has to offer do what he does best.