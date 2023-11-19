Commanders receiver Curtis Samuel and Giants cornerback Cor'Dale Flott both received ejections for fighting after the Sam Howell touchdown.

Sam Howell had a beast of a touchdown run as the New York Giants nearly denied him of scoring. A little fight broke out after the play though, which led to Curtis Samuel of the Washington Commanders being ejected.

Curtis Samuel wasn't the only player who received an ejection, as the Giants' cornerback Cor'Dale Flott was who he got into it with. There was some poking and jabbing. And it looks like some punches were thrown as well, according to Jordan Raanan of ESPN.

“CB Cor'Dale Flott was ejected for apparently throwing a punch in the post-TD melee. Same for Washington WR Curtis Samuel.”

Multiple players got involved in the scuffle, but the referees singled out Samuel and Flott. It was just pure chaos after Howell ran in the touchdown for the Commanders. His teammates didn't like the hit he received when reaching for pay dirt.

Things are getting HEATED between the Giants and Commanders after Sam Howell's touchdown 👀pic.twitter.com/fa7gHWpCyQ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 19, 2023

The NFL is likely to fine both Curtis Samuel and Cor'Dale Flott after their ejections. Other players could receive a fine as well, but only time will tell. The League tends to take several days before dishing out possible fines.

With that said, the Commanders losing Samuel is a bigger deal than the Giants losing Flott. Samuel has been a consistent target for Sam Howell. Luckily for the second-year quarterback he still has Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson to throw the ball to.

At the very least, it was an impressive run from Howell. He's shown plenty of flashes this season and could very well be a franchise quarterback for the Commanders. With his teammates fighting for him like that, he's definitely earned the respect in the locker room.