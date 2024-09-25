Rookie sensation Jayden Daniels has his Washington Commanders up to 2-1 on the season following a three-touchdown performance against the Cincinnati Bengals in his Monday Night Football debut. Daniels even made history in Week Three, setting the record for the highest completion percentage in a single game by a rookie. The first-year quarterback completed 21 of 23 passes, good for a rookie best-ever 91.3 percent.

Despite his breakout showing on Monday night, Commanders first-year head coach Dan Quinn expressed his concern for Daniels carrying the weight of the organization’s many quarterback failures – an inglorious list that’s left fans in Washington starved for a savior.

“I definitely understand our fan base has been waiting for the franchise QB, but I also don't want Jayden feeling any ghosts… making sure he understands there's only one name on the back of that jersey and that's for him,” Quinn said via ESPN’s John Keim.

The Commanders selected Daniels with the second overall pick in the 2024 draft. At just three games into his professional career, it’s entirely too early to tell exactly what Washington has in the former LSU standout. But Daniels has shown improvement each week.

Is Jayden Daniels the Commanders QB savior?

In the Commanders’ season opening loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he was 17/24 for 184 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions. He added 88 yards and two scores on 16 carries. In Washington’s home opener against the New York Giants in Week Two, Daniels went 23/29 for 226 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions, adding 44 yards on 10 carries. The Commanders picked up the win, improving to 1-1 on the season.

Then, Daniels put his full arsenal on display in Week Three’s Monday Night Football matchup against the Bengals. He went 21/23 for 254 yards with two touchdowns and no turnovers. The rookie passer added 39 yards and another score on the ground. His passer rating was a sparkling 141.7.

“I don't want to compare him to anybody but him because he's still growing… and quite honestly, I can't wait to see who he's becoming. He had a remarkable game, and I was really, really proud of him,” Quinn said, per ESPN’s Keim.

While Quinn may not want to make QB comparisons, Daniels’ play is forcing the issue. In two of his three career games, Daniels’ Commanders have scored on every drive, excluding kneel downs. Legendary signal callers Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Peyton Manning and Patrick Mahomes have all also accomplished that rare feat…twice in their entire careers. The incredible start for the first-year QB understandably has Commanders fans overjoyed.

Daniels was so electric in his Monday Night Football coming out party, that he overtook Giants' rookie wideout Malik Nabers as the Offensive Rookie of the Year betting favorite. Nabers himself had just surpassed Arizona Cardinals receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. as the frontrunner the day before.