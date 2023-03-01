As Dan Snyder looks to sell the Washington Commanders, the potential end of his ownership is going down in flames. Under Synder, the Commanders were viewed as one of the worst organizations across the board by players around the NFL.

In the yearly NFL Player’s Association report card, Washington received the worst grade out of any team. The Commanders got an F in nearly every category, including an F- for training room, locker room and travel.

“Besides the strength coaches who received and grades as one of the best groups in the league, the rest of the club’s operations and facilities were rated by player respondents at the bottom of every single category,” the NFLPA stated.

JC Tretter, the President of the Players Association knows the Commanders cannot change their entire franchise overnight. However, after such poor marks, Tretter expects something to be done, via Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports.

“I’m not expecting teams to knock down their facilities and rebuild them in the next three months,” Tretter said. “But some of the clear choices where you just have to decide are we going to treat players better? These can be fixed very, very quickly and we’ll be able to figure out whether it is being cheap or or it is ignorance.”

Dan Snyder is currently gauging offers on a potential sale. Amazon owner Jeff Bezos and Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta have emerged as potential buyers. But no matter who ends up buying the franchise, the Commanders’ awful grade could ultimately force Snyder’s hand in selling the team.