Commanders owner Daniel Snyder fires back at ‘malicious’ ESPN report with letter to NFL owners

Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder is not taking the recent ESPN report about him idly, as he sent a letter to NFL owners to refute the claims made in the article.

To recall, ESPN dropped a bombshell piece in which they said that Snyder claims to have “dirt” on NFL team owners and even Commissioner Roger Goodell. He’s said to have “instructed his law firms to hire private investigators to look into other owners — and Goodell” amid a potential fight for his franchise.

For those not in the know, Snyder is currently being investigated for multiple issues, including allegations of sexual harassment, financial impropriety and toxic culture. Many team owners reportedly want him removed, hence his alleged action to dig up dirt on other owners.

In the letter he sent to NFL owners, however, Snyder emphasized that what ESPN reported is not true at all. He particularly pointed out the part where ESPN alleged he hired private investigators to look into other owners, saying that it is “patently false and intended to erode the trust and goodwill between owners that I take quite seriously.”

“I have never hired any private investigator to look into any owner or the Commissioner. I have never instructed or authorized my lawyers to hire any private investigator on my behalf for any such purpose. And I never would,” Snyder added.

Daniel Snyder also denied the allegations cited by ESPN in which they said many wonder if president Jason Wright has “true authority to fix the team.”

“It is particularly shameful for ESPN to diminish the very real accomplishments of our President Jason Wright, who ESPN alleges was placed at the Commanders by the League and has no power to make real change. I know you know this to be false. Unfortunately, ESPN ignored our efforts to correct the many falsehoods in their article before its publication,” the Commanders boss added.

Here’s Snyder’s full statement:

The letter that Daniel Snyder sent to fellow NFL owners today: pic.twitter.com/FpO05lkiWP — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 18, 2022

It is unknown how the other NFL owners have responded, or if they did. Nonetheless, the issue with Daniel Snyder continues to be a massive story and more updates are expected to come real soon as the league takes a look into the matter.