The Washington Commanders received terrifying news Sunday about their prized rookie running back Brian Robinson, who was reportedly shot multiple times during a robbery gone wrong in Washington, D.C. Details about the incident are starting to be pieced together by the authorities.

Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network has already reported that the D.C. Police Department initially “responded to a shooting in 1000 block of H Street NE,” and that the victim is indeed Brian Robinson, who sustained two gunshot wounds to lower extremities.” Moreover, police have retrieved a firearm from the incident but are still currently on the hunt for two suspects.

So far in the investigation, Brian Robinson appeared to have been a target of an armed carjacking.

Brian Robinson is also reportedly now in stable condition after getting rushed to a hospital. The Commanders are hoping that his status can’t get any worse than that. Washington had just played the Baltimore Ravens on the road Saturday, the same day of the shooting.

Football will now take a backseat for Brian Robinson, who looked like he was prime to becoming the no. 1 option in the Commanders’ ground attack in the 2022 NFL season. Antonio Gibson should once again be Washington’s RB1 with veteran J.D. McKissic helping out.

Brian Robinson was selected by the Commanders in the third round (98th overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft after five years with the Alabama Crimson Tide. He rushed for 2,704 yards and 29 touchdowns with a career average of 5.0 yards per carry in college.