The Washington Commanders are gearing up for the 2024 campaign, and there are a lot of reasons to be excited for the new season. Jayden Daniels will be taking over under center after he was selected with the second overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, and the team has a new head coach in Dan Quinn who is set to lead the way.

Drama always seems to find its way to Washington, though, and that has remained true ahead of the season. A viral video of a Commanders executive Rael Enteen, who was the team's vice president of content, surfaced on social media showing him making disparaging comments about the team's players, Roger Goodell, Jerry Jones, and more, and after the team initially suspended him, he ultimately was fired on Thursday morning.

“The Commanders have fired an employee one day after a video surfaced in which he made comments about the team's players being anti-gay, accused Cowboys owner Jerry Jones of being racist and called NFL commissioner Roger Goodell a '50-million-dollar puppet'…The team on Thursday confirmed the firing via a spokesperson but had no other comment on the matter.” – John Keim, ESPN

Commanders hoping latest incident doesn't distract from 2024 campaign

Enteen was firing off accusations in his tirade, and unsurprisingly, considering the remarks he made about the team's players, he was let go of by the team. For a Commanders team that always seems to be engulfed in some sort of drama, this was pretty much the last thing they wanted to have happen right before Week 1 gets underway.

Thankfully, the situation has been resolved, and it shouldn't prove to be much of a distraction for the team moving forward. So, fans can focus on seeing how Daniels, Quinn, and the rest of Washington's new look team fare in Week 1 when they kick off the season with a battle against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.