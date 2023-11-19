The Washington Commanders dropped their Week 11 matchup to the New York Giants, then ran into plumbing issues in FedEx Field.

The Washington Commanders lost to a New York Giants team relying on its third-string quarterback on Sunday. And somehow, that wasn't the most embarrassing L the Commanders franchise took on the day.

Following the game, the locker rooms at FedEx Field had no hot water for the showers, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. An official with the team confirmed there was “an equipment failure in the main water heater that provides hot water to the field level locker rooms.”

“We can’t resolve the matter without completely shutting off the water to the stadium, which is why it couldn’t be repaired in game,” the official clarified.

It's yet another embarrassing episode for the franchise that has been plagued by scandal and ignominy for years. Fans hoped that Dan Snyder finally agreeing to sell the Commanders would put an end to the disgrace. Unfortunately, that doesn't seem to be the case.

The lack of hot water was the cherry on top of a humiliating Sunday for the Commanders.

Giants sweep season series against Commanders

Facing off against a Giants team that entered Week 11 with just two wins all season, the Commanders lost 31-19 to their NFC East rival for the second time this season. In both games, the Giants were led by someone other than QB Daniel Jones.

In Week 7, it was the Tyrod Taylor show. This Sunday, undrafted rookie Tommy DeVito was under center for the Giants, thoroughly outplaying his counterpart, Sam Howell.

Howell had a nightmare performance, tossing three interceptions. The backbreaker was one that New York defender Isaiah Simmons returned 54 yards for a score to seal the win. The Commanders turned the ball over six times overall.

Worse, the Commanders couldn't scrub off the stench of defeat after the game in their own stadium. Talk about a Sunday to forget.