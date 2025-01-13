The Washington Commanders pulled out a gritty win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Wild Card weekend, defeating them 23-20 and advancing to the Divisional Round. It was a big win for the team, and fans everywhere were excited about the success that they've been able to have this season. One of those people who was excited was American tennis player Frances Tiafoe, who was in the middle of a match when the Commanders won.

After he won his match, he shouted out the Commanders, as he was born in the DMV.

“Commanders baby. Some fans told me. They just told me when I finished. I started laughing, man. Shoutout to Jayden Daniels, shoutout to my man Terry McLaurin. Unbelievable, man…” Tiafoe said after his match via ESPN.

“JD5 and Terry, I love y'all boys,” Tiafoe continued. “Mark, you're probably acting like the owner right now, like Josh Harris himself. But, congratulations everybody. That's so big for DMV. Today, my win is big for DMV as well.”

Tiafoe defeated Arthur Rinderknech in five sets at the 2025 Australian Open and is advancing to the next round. It looks like he and the Commanders have a lot in common, and hopefully, they can keep on winning for their hometown.

Commanders defeat Buccaneers in Wild Card round

The Commanders were able to win its first playoff game since 2006, as they got a last-second field goal to go in and help them advance to the next round. They've now won six straight games, with the last five coming on the final play of the game or the last play from scrimmage. They continue to show that they're a resilient group and that they can win tough games down the stretch.

Jayden Daniels continues to impress in his rookie season and finished the game with 268 passing yards and two touchdowns in his first playoff start. During the last possession of the game, he drove the Commanders down the field, completing all of his passes while also using his legs to get them in position to kick the game-winning field goal.

The Commanders will now face the Detroit Lions in the Divisional Round, and it will not be an easy matchup. The Lions have one of the best offenses in the league, and many people are expecting them to go to the Super Bowl. With the way the Commanders have been playing over the past few games, it wouldn't be a better team to upset them on their home field.