The Washington Commanders may not be without their top pass-catcher in Week 1 after all. Wide receiver Terry McLaurin, whose been sidelined with turf toe, is progressing well and is considered day-to-day, sources tell Nicki Jhabvala.

Though it's still unclear whether McLaurin will be able to suit up for Sunday's season-opener against the Arizona Cardinals, this is a good sign that he won't miss more than a game if he does sit out.

McLaurin led the Commanders in receiving yards in each of the last four seasons, eclipsing 1,000 yards in the last three. He did not miss a game in either of the last two seasons.

McLaurin suffered the injury in Washington's second preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens.

If he's unable to play, the Commanders are in good hands in terms of their top target for Sunday. Second-year wideout Jahan Dotson has a lot of hype surrounding him after a solid rookie campaign and is expected to take a big leap this season.

The Commanders themselves have some hype around them following a change in ownership. With the addition of offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Washington is expected to be much better on offense this year than they were a season ago when they had the 24th-ranked scoring offense.

Of course, the Commanders would like the have Terry McLaurin on the field for their first game of the 2023 season, but they will certainly be cautious with their $68 million wide receiver. Washington is looking to capture its first winning season since 2016 this year.