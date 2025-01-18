Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels has received immense praise for his performances as a rookie while in his NFL playoff debut, earning praise from Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green.

Green spoke with Fox Sports' NFL insider Jordan Schultz on an episode of the Why is Draymond Green talking about football? With Jordan Schultz show. He has been in awe of Daniels' composure that has allowed the Commanders to have their best season in the last decade.

“You don't get that from rookie quarterbacks, like he's so poised. Like, what rookie quarterback Have you seen get the ball in the position he got the ball in, and everybody in the world knew, like, ‘Oh yeah, he gonna do it,'” Green said before looking back on Daniels' last drive vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFL playoffs.

“The feeling I had watching Jayden Daniels go on that last drive was like, kind of when you saw Brady getting the ball, like you saw Peyton getting the ball, and when you see Patrick Mahomes get the ball, you are like, ‘Oh yeah, that's it.' And it had that feeling. And sure enough, that's exactly what it was. I mean, it was just a piece of cake like that's it. And you just don't get that from rookies.”

Jayden Daniels impressed in postseason debut with Commanders

Jayden Daniels showcased the clutch gene in his playoff debut against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, proving why he is a star in the making.

Daniels completed 24 passes for a 68.6% success rate, finishing with 268 yards and two touchdowns. It was an entertaining affair between the two sides, seeing Tampa Bay have a 17-13 lead before Washington made the rally.

In the aforementioned final drive with the game tied at 20 apiece, he made crucial passes down the field to give kicker Zane Gonzalez the best distance possible for the game-winning field goal from 37 yards.

The Commanders are in the midst of their best season. And if they have any shot at reaching their first Super Bowl since 1991, Daniels would play a huge role in that.

Fighting for a spot in the NFC Championship game, the Commanders face the one-seeded Detroit Lions in the Divisional Round at Ford Field on Saturday night at 8 p.m. ET.