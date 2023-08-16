The Washington Commanders are expecting big things from Jonathan Allen this year in his seventh season holding down their defensive line. With plays like this one against the Baltimore Ravens in a joint practice session, Allen, Daron Payne, Chase Young and Montez Sweat figure to wreak havoc against opposing offensive lines throughout all of 2023, via NFL Twitter.

Commanders defensive lineman Jonathan Allen can be seen absolutely bulldozing a Ravens offensive lineman, and then he gets up like there is nothing to report. Plays like this are why Allen has been one of the best defensive lineman in football ever since he arrived into the NFL.

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

The Commanders do have one of the better defensive lines in the NFL with Allen, Young, Payne and Sweat. Out of all four, Chase Young is probably considered the most dominant, although each guy has a case to make for themselves.

Overall, the Commanders will be fairly reliant on strong play from their front four and the defense in general in 2023. The offense is going to be an experiment, as it looks like Sam Howell will be running the show come Week 1, but he is extremely unproven and might not be the answer at the quarterback position. Behind him is Jacoby Brissett, who has shown to be a journeyman who can be a serviceable quarterback but is not a franchise guy by any means.

Stay tuned into Commanders training camp and their joint practice sessions with the Ravens for any more highlights from Jonathan Allen. It would come as no surprise to see more dominance from the Commanders d-line while these two teams square off.