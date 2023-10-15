Washington Commanders fans can breathe a sigh of relief – it seems defensive end Montez Sweat's thumb injury wasn't serious after all. Sweat injured his thumb in the Commanders' 24-16 win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 6.

“X-Rays on #Commanders DE Montez Sweat's thumb injury came back negative per source. Initial belief is injury is not major,” per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Montez Sweat hurt his thumb trying to stop the Falcons' Cordarelle Patterson early in the third quarter. Casey Toohill replaced Sweat and made an immediate impact – he sacked Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder on third down. Toohill also recorded another quarterback pressure.

Commanders DE Montez Sweat’s thumb injury came back negative, per source. Initial belief is injury is not major. pic.twitter.com/RxHQODrHM6 — Fantasy Football News Today (@FFNewsToday) October 15, 2023

Montez Sweat is on pace for a double-digit sack season

Montez Sweat has spent all of his five NFL seasons with the Commanders. He is in the last year of his contract with Washington. Prior to his thumb injury against the Falcons, Sweat had 14 solo tackles, 4.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles in five games for Washington.

Sweat has never recorded double-digit sack totals in his five seasons. His came close to achieving that goal when he had nine sacks for the Commanders in 2020. Fortunately, Montez Sweat will most likely suit up against the New York Giants in Week 7. If he remains injury-free the rest of the way, he could exceed 10 sacks for the first time in his NFL career.

Sweat's excellent performance in training camp seemed like a sign of things to come in 2023. Commanders head coach Ron Rivera raved about Sweat's explosion and quickness off the line of scrimmage.

Montez Sweat will go up against the Giants' Daniel Jones in Week 7. Jones has been dealing with a neck injury that will sideline him for the SNF game against the Buffalo Bills. However, there's a strong chance he will play against Washington. Let's see if Montez Sweat can help the Commanders get the better of Jones and gain some ground in the NFC East division.