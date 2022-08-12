‘Pompous, unprofessional mess’: Commanders president rips reporter for harsh Carson Wentz interview

The Washington Commanders took a chance this offseason, bringing in former MVP candidate Carson Wentz to play quarterback. Of course, Wentz has never really looked like an MVP candidate since tearing his ACL at the end of the 2017-2018 season.

Wentz recently sat down with reporter Scott Abraham, who had no problem putting the QB’s feet to the fire. He asked some really tough questions, but apparently the tone he took upset Commanders president Jason Wright.

Thankfully, Carson demonstrated grace & class in response to this pompous, unprofessional mess. I recognize you have made a living on childlike provocation but it needs to be called out. Don’t expect special access and good luck building rapport with the guys @Scott7news . https://t.co/fegxgvcJmr — Jason Wright (@whoisjwright) August 12, 2022

“Thankfully Carson demonstrated grace & class in response to this pompous, unprofessional mess. I recognize you have made a living on childlike provocation but it needs to be called out,” Wright tweeted.

The reporter did not pull any punches during the interview with Wentz. “It’s been well documented. Philly didn’t want you, Indy didn’t want you. Do you think this is your last chance to prove that you can be a starting quarterback in the NFL?”

That then began a back and forth with Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, as noted by Tyler Conway.

Florio took exception and defended the reporter, pointing out that he was asking tough, but fair questions. Wright responded sharing his belief that it was the tone of the questions that was disrespectful, but it didn’t end there.

This is the problem with league- and team-owned media. The teams get used to puff and fluff, and they get upset by fair questions. They expect softballs in exchange for access. These are fair questions that someone who works directly for the team would never ask. https://t.co/DMgXO1pqDv — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) August 12, 2022

It's a subjective question as to whether it's an appropriate tone. But it's definitely what people are saying. Your concern would have been better handled privately. Complaints like these could have a chilling effect on others who are inclined to ask tough but fair questions. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) August 12, 2022

They then go back and forth on whether this discourse should even be in the public’s eye.

Carson Wentz, as Wright points out, handled the question with class. He just said that he doesn’t focus on that stuff and is just playing the game he loves. It’s an easy deflection. The question is however valid.

Since the end of the Eagles’ Super Bowl-winning season, Wentz has never looked the same. He struggled mightily the next couple of seasons in Philadelphia and again at times in Indianapolis. But people tend to overlook that for most of the 2021 season, Wentz played very well. He cut down his turnovers significantly, which was a problem in the past.

The loss to the Jaguars with a trip to the playoffs on the line is all everyone thinks about.

Wentz has a fresh start in Washington and is playing in a subpar division. He has all of the motivation needed to perform, reporter or no reporter.