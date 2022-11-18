Published November 18, 2022

By Alex Sabri · 2 min read

Sometimes, even the best of us can still be wrong.

Just days after a mountain of hype surrounded the return of Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young, an anonymous source said it might be too early to determine whether the 23-year-old edge rusher will make his season debut against the Houston Texans, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

Chase Young’s 21-day “Designated to Return” injury window will close on Nov. 23, meaning the Commanders have until a few days before a Week 12 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons to determine whether they want to keep Chase Young on the 53-man roster for the rest of the season.

Chase Young took practice snaps for the first time since tearing his ACL last November in a Tuesday practice. If all went well, ESPN NFL Nation reporter John Keim said, the former Ohio State Buckeye would be activated in time to play against an offensive line that was ranked 22nd in the league by Pro Football Focus. Chase Young would have had the opportunity to take snaps alongside defensive end Montez Sweat against a line that allowed 23 sacks on the season.

Chase Young said his injury helped show how strong his mental fortitude was as he recovered from the non-contact ACL tear he suffered against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season.

“I’m a lot stronger than I thought,” Chase Young told CBS Sports last February. “I’ve never had an injury like this before, and I know what it’s going to take to get back.

“I’ve talked to (former Washington linebacker) Thomas Davis (Sr.) and other people who have torn their ACLs. Some people not just once, but multiple times. I’m ready to take on that challenge and come back even better.”

The Commanders will kick off against the Texans at 1 p.m. EST this Sunday in NRG Stadium. The game will be broadcasted on Fox.