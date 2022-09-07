Reporter shoots down rumors that Chase Young re-injured knee at Von Miller summit

The Washington Commanders have been looking forward to getting Chase Young back on the field at some point this season after he tore his ACL midway through their 2021 campaign. Recent reports have come out saying that Young may have re-aggravated the injury he’s been working on rehabbing all offseason long when he attended Von Miller’s Pass Rush summit, throwing Commanders fans into a frenzy.

Luckily, it appears those reports are false. After seeing the initial report, Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post labeled it as a false report, saying that Young wasn’t invited to Miller’s summit because Miller knew he was working his way back from his ACL injury. Most importantly, Jhabvala said that Young is still on track with his recovery, allowing Commanders fans everywhere to breathe a collective sigh of relief.

This is false. Young was not invited to Von Miller's Pass Rush Summit because they knew he was rehabbing from his knee injury. The only Washington player that attended was Daron Payne. I was told Young is still on track with his recovery. https://t.co/SuPJ8t9CRG — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 7, 2022

Young was placed on the reserve/physically unable to perform list last week as he continues to recover from his injury. It’s unknown exactly when Young will return, but head coach Ron Rivera said he believes that Young will be back at some point closer to midseason, and Young’s return would certainly be a welcone one for the Commanders defense.

This is certainly good news for the Commanders, as losing Young for an even longer period of time would have been detrimental to their defense this season. Young struggled during his sophomore campaign, but he proved in his rookie season that he has the potential to be a star pass rusher in this league.

For now, Chase Young will continue to work on finding his way back onto the field, despite the fake reports of his new injury. This was certainly a quick scare for the Commanders, but it appears that all is well, and the hope remains that Young will be back at some point this season.