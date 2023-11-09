New San Francisco 49ers addition Chase Young threw a little shade at his former team this week. Young was traded from the Washington Commanders to the 49ers right before the trade deadline. Within ten days of joining his new days, Young noted the difference in his new team.
“Just stepping in here today, got in here last week,” Young said, via NBC Sports Bay Area. “Just the culture, the vibe is a lot different. I definitely know that I am in a building with winners.”
Following Young's comments, Commanders coach Ron Rivera defended his team and their direction.
“I think first and foremost is that, to me as far as I'm concerned, I'm excited about our football team. I like the things that we're doing,” Rivera said. “I like the direction we're headed. I think culturally it's a really solid place.
“We're still learning and growing. We have a young quarterback that's learning and growing for us. I do think that for the most part, things can be very bright for us if it continues to go in the right direction. As far as Chase is concerned and his comments, I really appreciate who he is for us and who he was for us. Did some nice things and just wish him all the luck in San Francisco,” via Nick Shook of NFL.com.
Chase Young joins a talented 49ers team that has made the NFC championship game in three out of the last four years. He has five sacks on the season and will become part of one of the best defensive lines. More importantly, he'll actually have a shot at a deep playoff run with San Francisco.
While Washington is not a consistent winner in recent years as the 49ers have been, they are working on turning the team around now that Josh Harris is in at owner after finally getting rid of Dan Snyder. Ron Rivera is on the hot seat and many believe he won't be a part of this transition going forward, but the Commanders are trending in a better direction overall.