Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera defends team after Chase Young's San Francisco 49ers 'winners' comments

New San Francisco 49ers addition Chase Young threw a little shade at his former team this week. Young was traded from the Washington Commanders to the 49ers right before the trade deadline. Within ten days of joining his new days, Young noted the difference in his new team.

“Just stepping in here today, got in here last week,” Young said, via NBC Sports Bay Area. “Just the culture, the vibe is a lot different. I definitely know that I am in a building with winners.”

Following Young's comments, Commanders coach Ron Rivera defended his team and their direction.

“I think first and foremost is that, to me as far as I'm concerned, I'm excited about our football team. I like the things that we're doing,” Rivera said. “I like the direction we're headed. I think culturally it's a really solid place.