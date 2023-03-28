Baltimore Ravens superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson revealed this week that he requested a trade from the organization, but he will not be heading to the nation’s capital after Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera reaffirmed his general manager’s comments on Tuesday.

Team GM Martin Mayhew said on Monday that Washington is moving forward with Sam Howell and Jacoby Brissett next season, and “while Lamar Jackson is very talented, the Commanders won’t pursue him.”

Ron Rivera doubles down

Rivera provided more context on that take on Tuesday, according to The Athletic’s Ben Standig.

Rivera said that looking at the big roster picture helped shape the team’s decision not to pursue Jackson, as the organization is more focused on building the roster they already have. Although Rivera praised Jackson’s talent, he confirmed that the team never truly considered going after him, per Standig.

Howell will get a chance

Rivera previously said that Howell will get an opportunity in training camp to earn the starting quarterback job. He was a fifth-round selection of the team in the 2022 NFL Draft, making just one start as a rookie last campaign.

The 22-year-old completed 11 of 19 passes for 169 yards, one touchdown and one interception in a Commanders win. Brissett was the starting QB for the Cleveland Browns last season while Deshaun Watson sat out his suspension.

It does seem like Lamar Jackson would be a good fit in Washington, for a team that hasn’t won a playoff game in 17 years and has hovered around .500 for the past few seasons, but it looks like the franchise is set on promoting from within.

Lamar’s Price

The Ravens used the non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson, meaning any team could offer the quarterback a contract. If Jackson were to sign an offer sheet with another team, Baltimore would have five days to match the offer and keep their starting signal caller.

Jackson is reportedly seeking a fully guaranteed contract in the range of the $200 million mark. If the Commanders were to successfully offer sheet Lamar, it would cost the Commanders two first-round picks as well.

Jackson announced on Twitter that he had requested a trade in early March, calling it a business decision that was best for him and his family.

“I want to first thank you all for all of the love and support you consistently show towards me. All of you are amazing and I appreciate y’all so much. I want you all to know not to believe everything you read about me,” Jackson wrote. “As of March 2nd I requested a trade from the Ravens organization.”

Where Lamar Jackson ends up getting traded in 2023 is anyone’s guess, but it won’t be with Ron Rivera and the Washington Commanders.