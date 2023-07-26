The Washington Commanders are gearing up for a new era of football in DC, with Josh Harris finalizing the deal to purchase the team last week. Head coach Ron Rivera has embraced his arrival, and is excited to move on from the controversial former tenure of Dan Snyder.

Part of the Josh Harris arrival is the renewed focus on analytics to help improve the team and its decision making, and Ron Rivera made it clear that he is on board when asked about it ahead of training camp, per Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post.

“I mean, analytics is nothing new… but we've done it, we've used it. My conversations with Mr. Harris and knowing they use it — they've used it with the Devils and 76ers to help them in their decision-making process,” Rivera said.

Harris has been the owner of the NHL's New Jersey Devils and NBA's Philadelphia 76ers before making his foray into the NFL. He has used analytics at every level to enhance his franchises, and has certainly seen success in recent years.

“You have your scouting department, you got your coaching and you got your analytics and you take all three and you combine them and that helps you come to what you believe are the best decisions… talking with Mr. Harris, there's an opportunity for us to continue to grow that department going forward,” Rivera explained.

Rivera and the Commanders will have their work cut out for them in the first year of new ownership, starting with a new QB in Sam Howell and one of the lowest win totals in the NFL at just 6.5 games.