The Washington Commanders, like every other team, are in the middle of training camp practices as they gear up for the 2023 season. However, not every team has Kevin Durant showing up to their practices like Washington did on Friday morning, and it sounds like Ron Rivera was pretty stoked to see Durant at one of Washington's practices.

For those unfamiliar, Durant is an NBA superstar who currently plays for the Phoenix Suns. However, Durant was born and raised in the Washington D.C. area, and has remained a fan of the Commanders throughout his time in the NBA. Pretty much every player on Washington's roster is familiar with who Durant is, and Rivera was thrilled that the Suns star decided to show up to support his favorite team.

Via David Aldridge:

“Ron Rivera, on longtime Commanders fan Kevin Durant attending practice this morning: ‘For guys like KD to come back and show their support means a lot to us.'”

The Commanders have certainly endured a lot over the past few seasons, whether it be their poor results on the field, or all the Dan Snyder drama off the field. However, Snyder is out as the team's owner, and Washington has a bright young core of players that could make some noise this upcoming season.

Through it all, Durant has remained a fan of his hometown team, even as he's moved all over the country playing for four different teams (five if you count the Seattle Supersonics and Oklahoma City Thunder as two different teams). With the Commanders set to embark on an exciting new campaign, Durant remains devoted to his team, and his support clearly means quite a bit to Rivera.