Ron Rivera makes major Brian Robinson change for Bears game

Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson made an epic return to the field last week as he officially made his NFL debut after getting shot in an attempted robbery in August. Now, it gets even better for the former Alabama standout.

Ron Rivera said on Thursday that Robinson will start at RB for the Commanders in Week 6. Via Ian Rapoport:

A new starting RB for Washington: Brian Robinson Jr is expected to start for the #Commanders tonight vs the #Bears, per me and @MikeGarafolo. The rookie’s comeback story gets even better. pic.twitter.com/4GoKxZTGGi — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 13, 2022

Washington faces the Chicago Bears on TNF at Soldier Field, looking to improve upon their 1-4 record. Antonio Gibson has been the first stringer, but he’s averaging just 3.2 yards per carry.

Brian Robinson meanwhile had nine carries for 22 yards in Week 5. The most memorable part of his debut was running out to “Many Men” by 50 Cent, a legendary hip-hop tune that kind of relates to Robinson’s situation in August. The first-year player was taken in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft following five years under Nick Saban in Tuscaloosa.

Although he’s getting the start, Gibson and JD McKissic will still get lots of touches. The backfield operated with all three last Sunday and it’ll be a similar strategy this time around.

The Commanders currently rank 28th in the NFL in rushing yards, struggling to get anything going on the ground. That’s exactly why Rivera is clearly hoping Brian Robinson gives his team a much-needed boost against a Bears run defense that is far from elite. We’ll see if the RB room can break out. Needless to say, Robinson is going to be full of excitement once Thursday night rolls around. Well-deserved for the youngster.