There is still no official word about the reported sale of the Washington Commanders. With owner Dan Snyder rumored to be on his way out, Commanders head coach Ron Rivera isn’t looking into it too much until the new owners officially take over.

“How did we react to it? Until it’s done there’s really not much to say. We’re going to stick to the plan we talked about back in February,” Rivera said.

No one is quite sure what “the plan” is for the Commanders. Shifting owners isn’t always a smooth operation, and this offseason is a big one for Washington. The Commanders could be in the running for a new quarterback in next week’s draft after losing Taylor Heinicke in free agency. Heinicke signed with the Atlanta Falcons after starting 24 games for Washington over the last two seasons.

Rivera enters his fourth season as Commanders head coach in 2023. Washington is 22-27-1 in three seasons under him, winning the NFC East title in 2020. Rivera has two years remaining on his contract.

With new ownership imminent, it’s uncertain what to make of Rivera’s future with the Commanders. New owners could opt for a new voice in the locker room and on the sideline, especially if Washington has another losing season under Rivera in 2023.

Rivera’s comments do ring true. There isn’t much the Commanders coaching staff can do other than stick to the plan presented to them prior to the sale of the team. Ron Rivera isn’t a bad leader to have during a time of change.