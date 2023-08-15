The Washington Commanders and Baltimore Ravens began their joint practice this week, and it came with a warning from Ron Rivera prior. However, things got a bit out of control on Tuesday as tempers flared from both sides on a number of occasions.

Multiple players got into things as practice got a bit chippy, per Ben Standig of The Athletic.

‘First big skirmish: Emmanuel Forbes and Ravens WR Tylan Wallace began pushing. Escalated. Sidelines emptied. Calm restored… for 10 seconds. Another fight. Morgan Moses hit someone. Mark Andrews involved. He and Daron Payne still chirping. Teams now called together.'

Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin was also chirping at the Ravens' defense prior to this unfolding, per Sherree Burruss of ESPN.

‘Tempers flaring. WAS WR Terry McLaurin is fired up and letting this Baltimore defense hear it. ‘

This isn't an uncommon sight at joint practices across the NFL, and McLaurin's last few weeks in camp have certainly included some notable activity, which featured a chippy incident at their own camp. Commanders first-round pick Emmanuel Forbes also was involved with Ravens WR Tylan Wallace, and things certainly escalated a bit out of control as the coaches had to separate the teams.

Emmanuel Forbes not getting punked. Tough young man. First of two fights with Ravens O/Commanders D pic.twitter.com/V3YoJ7ny9r — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 15, 2023

Joint practices certainly make for plenty of storylines, and it looks like things wrapped up shortly after these incidents occurred on Tuesday. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh opened up on the altercations during the practice and says they aren't “totally unexpected”, per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic.

The two teams have one more joint practice scheduled for Wednesday before suiting up in the preseason game on Monday night.