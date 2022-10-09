The plan for Brian Robinson in his return from shooting wounds vs. Titans

Brian Robinson’s Week 5 return from injury is incredible in many ways. The Washington Commanders rookie was shot twice in the leg during the preseason in an attempted robbery incident. Robinson thankfully did not suffer life-threatening injuries. However, his recovery from being shot delayed his much-awaited debut.

Now, in an amazing turn of events, Brian Robinson will be playing in Week 5 for the Commanders against the Tennessee Titans. Many are wondering how the team will handle the rookie’s first NFL game while he’s still presumably at less than 100%. As it turns out, Ron Rivera and the team won’t be throwing Robinson to the fire immediately. (via Ian Rapoport on NFL.com)

“While he may eventually be the starter, Robinson will likely backup Antonio Gibson on Sunday. The plan is for about 20 snaps for Brian Robinson.”

The running back is quite possibly the skill position most prone to injuries. The nature of their style of play naturally leads to a high chance of injury. Because of that, the Commanders are being careful in their approach to Brian Robinson’s return. Besides, they have two solid RBs in J.D McKissic and Antonio Gibson to hold down the fort while Robinson is recuperating.

Prior to the unfortunate shooting incident, Robinson was slated to be the team’s official RB1 for the season. The rookie impressed all throughout the Commanders’ training camp. It got to a point where Robinson was taking first-team snaps ahead of Gibson. Unfortunately, the shooting and subsequent injury led him to miss the start of the season.