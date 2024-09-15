The Washington Commanders' defense is likely getting some much needed help on Sunday. Rookie defensive tackle Jer'Zhan Newton, who missed Week 1 while recovering from foot surgery, is expected to play on Sunday against the New York Giants, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

“#Commanders second-round DT Jer'Zhan Newton, who is working his way back from foot surgery, is trending towards making his season debut today against the #Giants, source says,” Rapoport reported on X, formerly Twitter. “He is listed as questionable.”

The Commanders selected Newton early in the second round (No. 36 overall) in the 2024 NFL Draft, but he has been out since May after he needed surgery to repair a Jones Fracture in his left foot. He should slide right into the defensive line rotation to help strengthen one of the best units on the Commanders roster. Dan Quinn will have the luxury of managing Newton's workload, as Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen should get a majority of the reps.

Washington's defense needs all the help they can get after getting carved up last weekend against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Baker Mayfield and company had their way with the Commanders on that side of the ball, racking up 37 points and nearly 400 yards of offense. Tampa Bay scored points on their first five drives of the game, and the Commanders didn't get them off the field scoreless until midway through the third quarter.

Newton is sure to provide some of that help, but some of it may come from the opponent. The Commanders kick off their NFC East slate against the New York Giants, whose offense looked dismal in a blowout loss to the Minnesota Vikings last week. Daniel Jones threw two interceptions and the Giants mustered just six points against Minnesota, so the Commanders should have a chance to bounce back in a big way in Week 2.