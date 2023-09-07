With new ownership comes a lot of change for any sports team. That is doubly true for the Washington Commanders. After a way-too-long and terrible time under Dan Snyder's leadership, a new group will lead the way. Philadelphia 76ers owner Josh Harris and NBA legend Magic Johnson headline a group that bought ownership of the Commanders this offseason. Amid the celebrations, talks about a rebrand loom, including a return to the past.

There's a good chunk of the Commanders fanbase that yearn for the team to return to the old Redskins moniker. A week ago, the team president bluntly shut down any chance of this happening. Now, one of the partners in Harris' ownership group doubled down on this take, per The Washington Post.

“That ship has sailed. We’re not going to re-litigate the past. We’re about the future. We’re about building the future and not having a divisive culture that we’re engaged in. We’re going to look at everything come the end of the year and think about a lot of different things and do a lot of testing and see what people think”

Before they were the Washington Commanders, they were first known as the Washington Redskins. The Redskins had been the team's name for decades, almost since their inception. Over the years, though, there's been significant backlash over the use of the name Redskins. Native American groups argue that the terminology is racist and stems from a dated time in American history. However, with pressure from their major sponsors, Snyder eventually ditched the Redskins moniker, renaming to the Washington Football Team, and eventually, the Commanders.

The good news for Commanders fans is that the much-hated Commanders name will likely be ditched. The moniker was already unpopular even without the nostalgia for the Redskins. Which name will be selected by this new ownership?