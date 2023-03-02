In recent years, fans of the Washington Commanders haven’t had a whole lot to cheer about. The team on the field, whether they’re called the Redskins, Football Team or Commanders, has consistently missed the playoffs over the past two decades. Commanders fans have also had to endure hearing the owner of the club, Daniel Snyder, being linked to bad story after bad story.

To make matters worse, the stadium Washington plays at, FedEx Field, has become outdated as other franchises and cities have had newer places built, and the lack of upgrades have made the fan experience left to be desired.

It’s been dreary for Commanders fans, but news about stadium upgrades might give them reason for hope, according to a team press release.

Per the release (via JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington): “The Washington Commanders announced upgrades to the video boards and audio systems at FedExField for the upcoming 2023 NFL Season. These upgrades will benefit Commanders fans across the DMV and beyond, giving them the technology and information they need to immerse themselves in an enhanced, fan-first gameday experience and atmosphere at FedExField. When in attendance at a Commanders game next fall, expect better visibility to game footage and improved audio, statistics, play-by-play engagement, updated graphics, and more.”

There have been reports of the Commanders looking for a new stadium, but nothing has been determined as of yet. To be frank, the future of the team, as far as ownership goes, is up-in-the-air. The only thing fans can do right now is take things day-by-day.

At least they know the home stadium will give them a better experience for next season’s games.