Commanders make Brian Robinson roster move after shooting injury

The Washington Commanders were hit with some scary news last weekend regarding rookie running back Brian Robinson. The Alabama product was shot multiple times during a robbery attempt. Robinson thankfully survived his injuries, and is now in stable condition. That alone should be good news for football fans everywhere.

Thankfully, there’s more good for Brian Robinson and the Commanders. Ian Rapoport reported that Washington will be placing their running back on the reserve/non-football injury list. Because of this designation, Robinson won’t be forced to rush through his rehab to be ready for Week 5. Still, it’s still impressive that Robinson’s injuries didn’t destroy his season.

No one is rushing Brian Robinson. He won't be on the field until he's ready. But considering the original thought after he was first shot, this is an incredible outcome. https://t.co/Sk2aJgS4XK — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 1, 2022

Brian Robinson was slated to be the Commanders’ featured back in 2022. The Alabama product impressed the team during his training camp with Washington. That, coupled with a slide from Antonio Gibson, started a chain of events that led to Robinson’s promotion. For now, though, Gibson will likely hold the fort at RB while he recuperates.

The Commanders have a rather intriguing roster for the upcoming 2022 season. After the retirement of Ryan Fitzpatrick, the team now turns to a former rival in Carson Wentz. Wentz showed flashes of his MVP form in 2021. However, a disastrous final stretch of games saw him get booted out of Indianapolis in record time.

We will see if Wentz can redeem himself with Washington this season. They do have one of the most underrated wide receivers in the league in Terry McLaurin. Brian Robinson’s return should also mean they’ll have a strong ground game like in Indy. It all comes down to whether Wentz can curb his bad habits.