Following a 2022 campaign that saw him take the field in just eight games, Washington Commanders running back JD McKissic has now been released by the team. ESPN’s Adam Schefter took to Twitter to break the news.

“Commanders released RB J.D. McKissic.” wrote Schefter.

JD McKissic has spent the last three seasons of his NFL career in Washington. Over this stretch, he has taken the field for a total of 35 games, with 10 total starts. In total, he carried the ball 155 times, recording 672 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

JD McKissic also played a major role in the passing game while with the Commanders. While being targeted 203 times, he recorded 150 receptions for 1,159 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns over the three seasons.

This past season, JD McKissic was sidelined for much of the season due to a neck injury. In total, he played in just eight games before being placed on injured reserve. Prior to having his season end, he once again carved out a role in a deep Commanders backfield. On the ground, he carried the ball 22 times, recording just 95 rushing yards. Through the air, he was targeted 40 times, recording 27 receptions for 173 receiving yards.

Now set to hit free agency, JD McKissic joins a running back market that has not yet been overly active. But with his playstyle, and ability to impact the passing game, he could quickly find a new home. At just 29 years old, McKissic could still look to be a key depth addition to several teams around the league.