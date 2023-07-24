The Washington Commanders reached a big decision on offensive lineman Andrew Norwell. After starting 16 games for the Commanders last season, the team decided that it was best to release him, according to Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team. Norwell is currently 31 years old and has been in the NFL since 2014.

Before joining the Commanders last season, Norwell spent time with two other teams in the first eight years of his NFL career. He was drafted by the Carolina Panthers and spent four years there, and then he also spent years with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Despite being good enough to start in 16 games last year, Norwell will now be in search of a new team. He originally signed a two-year contract with the Commanders.

It's been a busy week for the Commanders news-wise as the organizations new ownership has made headlines everywhere. From rumors about another name change to big roster movements like this one, it's been an entertaining week for Washington fans.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

With the new ownership in this place, there does seem to be a sense of optimism surrounding the Commanders. Now that the tumultuous Dan Snyder era is over, it seems like fans have more faith and more trust in the decisions that are occurring, like the one with Norwell.

Now for Andrew Norwell, he has to find a new home. As a veteran offensive lineman that has a lot of experience under his belt, it would be surprising if he can't find room on a roster fairly quickly. It will be interesting to see what this release does for the rest of Norwell's career.