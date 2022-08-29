Washington Commanders fans got some scary news on Sunday night regarding their rookie running back Brian Robinson. According to multiple reports, Robinson was shot multiple times during an attempted robbery. Thankfully, Robinson did not suffer any life-threatening injuries. It’s still an incredibly scary sight for Washington fans.

A few minutes after the news broke out, the Commanders released a statement regarding their rookie running back. Their statement echoed most of the facts that we knew about the incident. The team also asked for privacy for Robinson amid this difficult time. (via Twitter)

Brian Robinson was selected in the third round by the Commanders in the 2022 NFL Draft. Despite Antonio Gibson’s presence on the field, Robinson performed admirably during training camp. The rookie’s impressive runs (coupled with some struggles from Gibson) have led fans to speculate whether the rookie could earn himself a starting spot. Ron Rivera’s preseason depth chart seemed to indicate that was the case.

With Robinson out for the foreseeable future, the Commanders will likely turn to Gibson despite his poor performance in training camp. That’s not to say that Gibson is a bad player, far from it actually. Last season, the running back rushed for over 1,000 yards, being the rock of the offense all season long. It’s what makes his sudden demotion all the more confusing.

As for Robinson, Commanders fans are just hoping that he comes out of this ordeal in stable condition. Never mind a return to the field: many are just hoping that his injuries don’t have a long-term effect on his life. We wish Robinson the best as he recuperates from this horrifying experience.