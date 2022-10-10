Commanders incentive to bench Carson Wentz if struggles continue, revealed

The NFC East has been the biggest surprise of the NFL season through Week 5. The Philadelphia Eagles are the only undefeated team left in the NFL. Both the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys sit at 4-1. But Carson Wentz and the Washington Commanders are the odd team out.

After an intriguing Week 1 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, Wentz has failed to lead this Commanders team to another victory. They currently sit at 1-4 and are last in the NFC East.

Over each of their last three games, the Commanders have failed to score more than 17 points. Along with the offensive struggles, the defense has struggled to be productive. They haven’t allowed less than 21 points in a game this season, and opposing offenses are averaging 25.6 points when playing this team. On the other side, Wentz and the offense are averaging just 18 total points per game.

Many of the problems that have plagued Carson Wentz in the past have returned. The Commanders QB1 has thrown for 1,390 passing yards, 10 touchdowns, and six interceptions. His decision-making has once again been called into question with some of the plays that he has made on the field. He has also been sacked 20 times, which is among the most in the NFL.

The struggles with throwing the ball have in turn impacted the rest of the offense. On the ground, the Commanders have rushed for just two touchdowns and 445 yards. They are averaging 3.9 yards per carry, but just 89 rushing yards per game. This could soon change with the addition of rookie running back Brian Robinson. But that will take time.

Between the struggles that Wentz and the offense have faced, paired with the Commanders overall bad record, head coach Ron Rivera could be forced into an interesting position. When the team traded for Wentz from the Indianapolis Colts, one of the draft picks involved was conditional. The pick selection happens to be dependent on just how much Wentz plays for this team.

If the Commanders keep on track they could get the No. 4 pick. If Wentz pays 70% of the snaps WSH will instead send a 2023 2nd round pick, not a 3rd, to Colts. That's a significant loss of draft capital. — Neil Greenberg (@ngreenberg) October 10, 2022

According to the Washington Post’s Neil Greenberg, the Commanders are currently on pace to have the fourth overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Also, if Wentz plays in more than 70% of the team’s offensive snaps, the Commanders will have to send the Colts a 2023 second-round pick, not a third. For a team struggling, this could prove to be very meaningful.

The Commanders have options behind Wentz if they were to make the switch at quarterback. Last season’s starter, Taylor Heinicke is currently serving as the QB2. He was solid when called upon last season, throwing for 3,419 passing yards, 20 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions.

Rookie quarterback Sam Howell is also available and ready to prove something. The Commanders selected the former North Carolina quarterback in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL draft. During his time in college, he was among the best in the nation.

During his time at UNC, Howell appeared in 37 total games. He finished his tenure in college with 10,283 passing yards, 92 touchdowns, and just 23 interruptions. He could prove to be who takes over if Carson Wentz continues to struggle.

The Commanders find themselves in an interesting position. The future of their franchise could be reliant on what they do over the rest of this season.