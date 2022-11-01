Commanders’ shocking plans for William Jackson if they don’t trade him

The Washington Commanders, despite being last in the ultra-tough NFC East with a 4-4 record, are still in the middle of the playoff hunt halfway into the season. They have won three straight games, the latest of which was a 17-16 victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday night,. The Commanders’ defense, in particular, has been playing at an inspired level over the past few weeks even without the services of William Jackson III, who hasn’t suited up for the team during their winning streak due to a back injury.

And perhaps the Commanders brass believes that the team is better off sans Jackson, despite signing him to a three-year, $40.5 million deal during the 2021 offseason, and they could even go to great lengths to prove just how low the team currently is on the 30-year old cornerback especially after he requested a trade earlier in October.

Per Jeremy Fowler, senior NFL reporter for ESPN, the Commanders “are expected to release” William Jackson III if a suitable trade couldn’t be agreed upon before the deadline. Moreover, Fowler added that while teams have inquired about Jackson’s availability, there is no imminent trade to be had, with the veteran CB’s back injury believed to be a factor in putting teams off.

While Commanders fans know that the team has performed better without Jackson in the lineup, it’s still going to be difficult to stomach throwing $40.5 million down the drain. Alas, the Commanders front office cannot be put at fault for wanting to put what’s best for the on-court product instead of splitting hairs on the team’s balance sheet.

Nonetheless, it’s difficult to imagine that what’s best for the franchise is losing Jackson for nothing, instead of perhaps trying to shop him around the league yet again in the offseason once he’s healthy. In the meantime, the Commanders will proceed with Kendall Fuller, Benjamin St-Juste, and Rachad Wildgoose as their primary options at cornerback.

At the end of the day, the Commanders’ season will only go as far as their offense takes them, which will be without QB1 Carson Wentz for at least a month due to a ring finger injury. Backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke has done an admirable job in two starts, while wide receiver Terry McLaurin has been on a mission this season, carrying the Commanders’ receiving corps.

Commanders fans shall see whether William Jackson III’s absence from the lineup proves to be just what the doctor ordered for a team wanting to follow through on their playoff ambitions, beginning with their Week 9 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.